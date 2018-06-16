The lone high school in Maine that still uses Native American imagery for its sports teams doesn't plan to change its tradition

Superintendent Brent Colbry told the Morning Sentinel that he has received no comments or requests from school board members regarding Skowhegan Area High School and it use of the Indians nickname.

Skowhegan is the only high school with such imagery following a decision by the Wells-Ogunquit school board to maintain the Warriors name at Wells High School but remove all associated Native American imagery.

Most officials in Skowhegan declined to even comment on the issue. The school board voted 11-9 to keep the Indians name in 2015.

