MAIDUGURI, Nigeria (AP) — Nigeria’s military says it is offering a reward for information on a suspected bomb-making factory in the northern city that is the birthplace of the Boko Haram extremist group.
Maj. Gen. Rogers Nicholas says such a factory “likely” exists in Maiduguri. He says the military will give 5 million naira ($13,850) for information that leads to it.
The announcement comes a day after authorities said 15 people were injured when two female suicide bombers tried to attack a market in Maiduguri. Borno State police spokesman Edet Okon says soldiers shot one of the attackers.
Boko Haram has been blamed for more than 20,000 deaths over its nine-year insurgency.
