New England Patriots players will lead a discussion about the criminal justice system with candidates for Suffolk County district attorney
BOSTON (AP) — Three New England Patriots players will lead a discussion about the criminal justice system with candidates for Suffolk district attorney.
The discussion Tuesday with five people running for the top prosecutor post will be moderated by the Patriots’ safety Devin McCourty, his brother and cornerback Jason McCourty and special teams ace Matt Slater.
The athletes are part of the Players Coalition, a group of NFL athletes that formed to advocate policies to further social and racial equality.
The event will be held at a Boston middle school.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Witness describes death plunge of two Yosemite climbers
- Judge jails ex-Trump campaign chair Manafort ahead of trial WATCH
- Clarinetist discovers his ex-girlfriend faked rejection letter from his dream school
- Ownership of 750 pound, $372 million emerald may finally be settled
- Trump praises Kim Jong Un's authoritarian rule, says 'I want my people to do the same'
The candidates participating are Evandro Carvalho, Linda Champion, Shannon McAuliffe, Rachel Rollins and Michael Maloney.
Devin McCourty says Suffolk County must elect a prosecutor who will “work with the people they represent to create a fairer criminal justice system that works for everyone.”