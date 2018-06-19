Newlywed hearts may be exploding with joy, but one north Mississippi county wants to clamp down on actual fireworks

The Lafayette County Board of Supervisors is drafting a ban on commercial-grade fireworks in unincorporated areas without a permit. Board of Supervisors President Jeff Busby tells The Oxford Eagle that residents are complaining about late-night fireworks displays at wedding venues.

Under the proposal, people would have to apply for $100 permits at least 21 days in advance and could only lob explosives between noon and 9 p.m. Fireworks would be allowed later on New Year’s Eve and the Fourth of July. The county would require $100,000 worth of insurance.

Violators would face fines up to $1,000 and up to 30 days in jail. Consumer fireworks wouldn’t be regulated.

