NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Authorities say two New Orleans police officers were punched and kicked in the groin as they tried to break up a fight on Bourbon Street.

Citing an arrest warrant, NOLA.com/The Times-Picayune says five people were arrested following the incident Saturday night, including four who were charged with suspicion of battery of a police officer.

The warrant says 26-year-old Patriceia Casher of Altamonte Springs, Florida, started causing a disturbance, prompting two officers to intervene. Police say the woman started throwing punches and kicked the two officers after being placed in handcuffs. Authorities also say 26-year-old David Wilson of Pascagoula, Mississippi, head-butted one of the responding officers.

Police did not say whether the officers required medical treatment.

It is unclear whether Casher or Wilson have attorneys.

