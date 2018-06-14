The National Weather Service says parts of New Mexico may see heavy rain late Friday through late Saturday, creating a risk of flash floods, particularly in terrain recently scarred by wildfires
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The National Weather Service says parts of New Mexico may see heavy rain late Friday through late Saturday, creating a risk of flash floods, particularly in terrain recently scarred by wildfires.
Forecasters say “a deep surge of moisture” from a tropical storm will move northward and eastward into and across the state, producing showers and thunderstorms.
According to the weather service, storms are expected to be widespread and have “near-record to record moisture values.”
The weather service says as little as a quarter-inch (.64 centimeter) of rainfall in 15 minutes on a burn scar can produce a significant flash flood or debris flow with little or no advance notice.
