SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s Democratic U.S. Senate delegation plans to travel to the border with Mexico to highlight objections to President Trump’s policy of separating immigrant children from parents who are detained while attempting to illegally cross into the U.S.

Sen. Martin Heinrich tweeted Tuesday that he will travel to the border later this week with Sen. Tom Udall to visit the site of temporary detention facility for children in Tornillo, Texas.

The scheduled trip on Friday also includes stops in Las Cruces and at a border crossing in El Paso, Texas.

Heinrich and Udall are backing a bill that would prohibit family separations near the border except under circumstances such as abuse or neglect.

Many in Congress say Trump could simply reverse the administration’s “zero tolerance” policy and keep families together.