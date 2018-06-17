Lawmakers are poised to resurrect legislation that would have helped New Mexico's largest electric utility recoup some of its costs from closing a power plant and would have provided economic development money for the surrounding community

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Lawmakers are poised to resurrect legislation that would have helped New Mexico’s largest electric utility recoup some of its costs from closing a coal-fired power plant in the northwestern corner of the state and would have provided economic development money for the surrounding community.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports many lawmakers said last week they are in talks with Public Service Company of New Mexico representatives and some legislative leaders about the bill — or, at least, pieces of it — which ultimately died during the last legislative session.

Critics of the bill argue it would have amounted to a bailout of the company’s investment in coal energy. They also say the measure was an end run around the state’s utility regulator and would have left customers with higher bills.

