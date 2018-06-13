New Jersey has committed $600 million to replace a century-old rail bridge that is a regular source of delays on the busy Northeast Corridor

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey has committed $600 million to replace a 108-year-old rail bridge that is a regular source of delays on the busy Northeast Corridor.

The state’s economic development authority will borrow the money to get the estimated $1.5 billion Portal North bridge project closer to completion.

New Jersey Transit’s board of directors approved the financing agreement Wednesday.

The bridge over the Hackensack River just outside New York causes delays when it swings open to let marine traffic go underneath and then doesn’t realign correctly.

A malfunction in March suspended train service for hours.

Design work and environmental permitting have been completed for the bridge, and pre-construction activities have begun. Local transit officials are awaiting federal dollars to pay for the rest of the project.