MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire initiative has raised $65,000 to support victims of Hurricane Irma and Maria.

The funds from the initiative, called “Through the Storm: Helping our Brothers and Sisters in the Carribean,” will be split evenly between the Archdiocese of San Juan, Puerto Rico, and the Diocese of St. Thomas in the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Some of the funds will be used to rebuild facilities in the impacted dioceses.

The Diocese of Manchester raised the total at a benefit event back in April, with several church officials from Puerto Rico and the Caribbean in attendance.

In addition, the diocese also raised over $180,000 for the hurricane victims in a statewide collection effort last fall. Initial funding from the efforts supported immediate needs like food, clean water, hygiene products and shelter.