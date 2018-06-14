After nearly a decade, a new fire station for Maine town firefighters is set to open over the weekend

WINTHROP, Maine (AP) — After nearly a decade, a new fire station for Maine town firefighters is set to open over the weekend.

Winthrop is planning to hold an opening ceremony for the station at 10 a.m. Saturday, after the firefighters ride their vehicles in a caravan from Main Street. The Kennebec Journal reports the long-gestating project gained traction in recent years when the Windover Foundation provided $450,000 in grant funding.

Winthrop officials have taken out a 25-year rural development loan from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to pay for the remainder of the project.

Supporters of the new station say that it will allow the department, which has about 26 volunteers, to respond to scenes faster and the large size makes it more healthy and convenient for all.

