One editor is now overseeing the two daily newspapers that cover Virginia's Hampton Roads region
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — One editor will lead the two daily newspapers that cover Virginia’s Hampton Roads region.
The Virginian-Pilot reported Thursday that Marisa Porto will edit the Norfolk-based newspaper and the Daily Press in Newport News.
Media company Tronc bought the Pilot last month and already owns the Daily Press, where Porto has been editor.
Formerly Tribune, Tronc also owns The Chicago Tribune and The Baltimore Sun.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Ownership of 750 pound, $372 million emerald may finally be settled
- 'Dead' husband returns after Japan police send wrong body
- Witness describes death plunge of two Yosemite climbers
- Fresh seafood from U.S.? Dealer sold fishy tale at Inslee event in Washington state VIEW
- St. Paul raccoon set free after scaling 25-story tower WATCH
Porto said she was excited “to give a wider voice to some issues in Hampton Roads.” The Pilot covers south Hampton Roads, while the Daily Press covers communities to the north.
Porto takes over for Steve Gunn, who has left the Pilot.
In a statement, Gunn wished Porto and the newsroom well and said he “loved the opportunity to serve Hampton Roads with great local journalism.”
___
Information from: The Virginian-Pilot, http://pilotonline.com