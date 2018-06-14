One editor is now overseeing the two daily newspapers that cover Virginia's Hampton Roads region

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — One editor will lead the two daily newspapers that cover Virginia’s Hampton Roads region.

The Virginian-Pilot reported Thursday that Marisa Porto will edit the Norfolk-based newspaper and the Daily Press in Newport News.

Media company Tronc bought the Pilot last month and already owns the Daily Press, where Porto has been editor.

Formerly Tribune, Tronc also owns The Chicago Tribune and The Baltimore Sun.

Porto said she was excited “to give a wider voice to some issues in Hampton Roads.” The Pilot covers south Hampton Roads, while the Daily Press covers communities to the north.

Porto takes over for Steve Gunn, who has left the Pilot.

In a statement, Gunn wished Porto and the newsroom well and said he “loved the opportunity to serve Hampton Roads with great local journalism.”

