CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — An inmate convicted of murder has died at a medical facility in a northern Nevada prison more than 30 years after he was first sentenced to death for strangling an escort.
The Nevada Department of Corrections says 78-year-old Thomas Wayne Crump died Friday at the Northern Nevada Correctional Center in Carson City.
The department says Crump was sentenced to death twice for first-degree murder, use of a deadly weapon enhancement and robbery.
The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports Crump was sentenced in May 1984 for the death of 26-year-old Jodie Jameson, who was found tied and strangled at a motel in October 1980.
The newspaper reports that Crump was granted multiple stays of execution.
The department says an autopsy will be scheduled.