MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. (AP) — A jury has convicted a Detroit-area man in the fatal shootings of his aunt and uncle.

The Macomb Daily reports Joseph Borowiak was found guilty Thursday of first-degree murder for September’s slayings of 67-year-old Steven Collins and 66-year-old Cynthia Collins. Officers found the bodies inside their Warren home after a neighbor who had noticed the couple’s dog running loose outside called police.

The verdict notes Borowiak, who was raised by the Collinses, is mentally ill. That’s intended to provide him with treatment while imprisoned.

Borowiak is scheduled to be sentenced July 17, when he’s expected to be ordered to life with no possibility of parole.

Defense attorney Steven Freers says he disagreed with the verdict but was grateful for the jury’s thoughtful consideration. Freers added Borowiak rarely spoke to him.

