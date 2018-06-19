A Nepalese refugee has been sentenced to five to 10 years in prison in the stabbing death of her boyfriend and fellow refugee during an argument at their Pittsburgh home last year

PITTSBURGH (AP) — A Nepalese refugee has been sentenced to five to 10 years in prison in the stabbing death of her boyfriend and fellow refugee during an argument at their Pittsburgh home last year.

Twenty-four-year-old Urmila Gurung pleaded guilty Tuesday in Allegheny County Court to voluntary manslaughter in the March 2017 death of 26-year-old Bhim Rai.

Police said they arrived to find Gurung crying hysterically and covered with blood after she called 911 to report hitting Rai with the knife.

Authorities said in a criminal complaint that she told the 911 dispatcher she didn’t know where he was hit and went to a bar, thinking he was sleeping, but he was bleeding and “may have died.”