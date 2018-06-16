Writer Neil Gaiman and his musician wife Amanda Palmer are reigning over a sun-soaked edition of New York City's zany Mermaid Parade
Gaiman, the author of “American Gods” and “Coraline,” and Palmer, of The Dresden Dolls duo, are King Neptune and Queen Mermaid at Saturday’s parade at Coney Island.
Crowds cheered as they and their son wheeled along the parade route in a wicker chair. Palmer has “Mermaid Power” painted on her chest.
Blue skies and warm breezes greeted colorful parade-goers dressed as mermaids, fish and other aquatic creatures.
The Mermaid Parade was founded in 1983 to bring mythology to life and give New Yorkers a chance to express themselves in public.
It draws hundreds of thousands of revelers to the beach each year.