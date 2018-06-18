Several women are running across Nebraska as part of a national campaign to raise awareness of multiple sclerosis

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Several women are running across Nebraska as part of a national campaign to raise awareness of multiple sclerosis.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that Tammie Kruszczak of Omaha ran nearly 160 miles from Holdrege to Lincoln. She finished her leg of the run on Sunday and handed the relay baton to Kristina Myint, of Lincoln, who will carry it another 195 miles to Des Moines, Iowa.

The run is part of the cross-country MS Run the U.S., a 3,100-mile marathon. The relay with 18 runners begins in Los Angeles and ends in New York City. Each runner has to commit to raising $10,000 for the relay organization, which conducts research, helps victims and spreads awareness.

Kruszczak says she runs for a close friend who was diagnosed with the disease.

