KEARNEY, Neb. (AP) — The Nebraska State Patrol says a traffic stop on Interstate 80 near Kearney has led to the seizure of nearly 300 pounds of marijuana and cannabis products.

The patrol says state troopers stopped semitrailer around 8:20 a.m. Wednesday on suspicion of making an improper lane change.

During the traffic stop, a drug-sniffing dog alerted to the odor of drugs coming from the semitrailer. Authorities say a search revealed 284 pounds of raw marijuana, 2.5 pounds of marijuana wax, and 3.6 pounds of marijuana-infused vape tubes. The estimated street value is more than $1 million.

Two men, both 48, from Bakersfield, California, and Culver, Oregon, were arrested on suspicion of possession of marijuana with intent to deliver.