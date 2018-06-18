A new court in Nebraska is working with veterans facing felony charges to get their lives back on track

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A new court in Nebraska is working with veterans facing felony charges to get their lives back on track.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that the Lancaster County Veterans Treatment Court has accepted six veterans into the program since it began about a year ago. The court serves combat veterans with little or no criminal record before their service ended, who were honorably discharged and have been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder or a traumatic brain injury.

Corry Starks has both and was facing two felony drug charges. He says the program is a full-time job, but it’s helping him transition back into society.

Coordinator Tony Conell says the program is beginning to welcome more applicants. He says they’re looking to extend treatment to combat veterans with mental health disorders beyond PTSD and brain trauma.

___

Information from: Lincoln Journal Star, http://www.journalstar.com