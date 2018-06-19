Navajo Nation president's daughter and chief legal counsel has resigned, weeks after she was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation president’s chief legal counsel and daughter has resigned, weeks after she was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving.

A memo obtained by The Associated Press shows Karis Begaye verbally resigned June 13, ending her political appointment.

President Russell Begaye told the Farmington Daily Times that she followed procedure in entering a rehabilitation program for 30 days then leaving the job.

His office otherwise has declined to comment on the matter and hasn’t released requested public records.

Karis Begaye had been on paid administrative leave. She declined comment Tuesday.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety arrested her April 22 after a crash south of Flagstaff. Police records show she had a blood-alcohol content of more than double the legal limit for driving.

No formal charges have been filed.