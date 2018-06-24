BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Law enforcement officials say a Nampa man who was injured earlier this week on Highway 21 has died.
Idaho State Police says 21-year-old Taber Herrera was driving a Subaru Legacy northbound on Highway 21 on Wednesday when his vehicle crossed the center line and struck a Ford F150 truck.
Herrera was transported to a Boise hospital where he died three days later.
The driver of the truck, 26-year-old Zachary Renslow of Boise, was also transported to a hospital but his condition was not immediately available.
Officials announced Saturday that they are requesting anyone who may have witnessed the crash contact Idaho State Police.