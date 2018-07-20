NAMPA, Idaho (AP) — Authorities have suspended a southwestern Idaho day care’s state license after workers left a 3-year-old behind at a local park.

Little Angels Daycare/Preschool Operator Angelina Diordyuk told the Idaho Press Thursday that staff didn’t realize that the child was missing until an employee saw a social media post from Nampa police about the girl found alone at the park.

Diordyuk and the staff took 14 children to a park last Friday. Staff counted the kids before they returned to their cars to make sure they were all there.

When they got back to the day care, staff assumed the girl was playing quietly like usual.

The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare suspended the day care’s license four days after the incident for failing to report a missing child.

Diordyuk didn’t expect that her license would be suspended for the mistake since she’s never had any issues in her five years of running the day care, she said.

“It’s my life and in one day it’s all gone,” Diordyuk said through tears. “I just can’t believe it happened.”

The suspension has caused the day care to lose its standing with the Idaho Child Care Program — which helps working families pay for child care through taxpayer-funded subsidies — for at least five years, said Chris Smith, a spokesman for the department.

The department is helping clients covered under the program find alternative care.

The suspension will be in effect at least until an investigation into possible child neglect is complete, Smith said.

Investigation findings are being sent to the Canyon County Prosecutor’s Office, which will decide if any charges will be made, said Nampa Police Lt. Eric Skoglund.

The license will be permanently revoked if a charge is pressed, he said.

Information from: Idaho Press, http://www.idahopress.com