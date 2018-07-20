NAMPA, Idaho — Authorities have suspended a southwestern Idaho day care’s state license after workers left a 3-year-old behind at a local park.

Little Angels operator Angelina Diordyuk told the Idaho Press Thursday that staff didn’t realize that the child was missing until an employee saw a social-media post from Nampa police about the girl found alone at the park.

Diordyuk says she and the staff took 14 children to a park. She says she counted the kids before they returned to their cars to make sure they were all there.

When they got back to the day care, staff assumed the girl was playing quietly, as usual.

Diordyuk says she didn’t expect her license to be suspended since she’s never had any issues in her five years of running the day care.

Information from: Idaho Press, http://www.idahopress.com