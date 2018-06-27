ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — An unarmed naked man died after an encounter with Virginia police during what police say may have been a mental health crisis.

A Fairfax County police statement says the 31-year-old man died Tuesday at a hospital. Six officers are on leave.

The statement says a relative reported the man hitting them at a house in the Alexandria area. Police say they responded to the call involving a man “acting irrationally.” When officers arrived, the relative was outside. The statement says, “The man was inside the house, naked and possibly experiencing a mental health crisis.”

Police say they tried to “take the man into custody to prevent him from harming himself or others” and he “resisted and ignored commands.” They say that “as officers were working to gain control, the man became unresponsive.”