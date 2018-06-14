Authorities say a 71-year-old inmate in jail for nearly two years after shooting his roommate died after collapsing in his cell in North Carolina

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Authorities say a 71-year-old inmate in jail for nearly two years after shooting his roommate died after collapsing in his cell in North Carolina.

Forsyth County deputies said an officer making rounds found Johnny Patrick unconscious at the county jail around 5:40 a.m. Thursday. He died a short time later at the hospital.

Deputies say other workers didn’t see anything unusual when they passed by Patrick’s cell 15 minutes earlier.

Jail officials say Patrick hadn’t recently complained of any medical problems and was housed by himself.

Patrick was awaiting a trial on a murder charge in the shooting of his 58-year-old roommate in their home on June 15, 2016.

An autopsy has been ordered on Patrick, but deputies say they don’t suspect foul play.