PINKHAM NOTCH, N.H. (AP) — Runners are making the grueling trek up the highest peak in the Northeast for the annual Mount Washington Road Race.

The 7.6 mile race ascends the Mount Washington Auto Road from Pinkham Notch to the 6,288-foot summit of Mount Washington.

Saturday’s race got underway without two of the top contenders in the women’s field after both the women’s course record holder and last year’s champion withdrew. That left 2014 winner Kim Dobson as the clear favorite.

On the men’s side, top contenders included three-time winner Eric Blake and 2012 winner Sage Canaday. They are among just eight men who have finished in under an hour in past races.

