COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio teen who was charged with stabbing her 1-year-old daughter to death has been sentenced to 20 years in prison.
The Columbus Dispatch reports a judge sentenced 18-year-old LaChelle Anderson Monday after she pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter, felony assault and child endangering.
Prosecutors say Anderson was 17 when she called 911 to her Columbus home last September because her child Lalanna Sharpe was not moving.
Police and paramedics arrived to find the baby with several stab wounds and Anderson covered in blood. Lalanna was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.
Psychologists have determined that Anderson suffers from an anxiety disorder, but she was found competent to stand trial.
Anderson said Monday “no words will ever convey” how sorry she is.
___
Information from: The Columbus Dispatch, http://www.dispatch.com