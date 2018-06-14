A Mississippi man faces charges for assaulting three sheriff deputies

MOSS POINT, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi man faces charges for assaulting three sheriff deputies.

The Mississippi Press reports it happened Tuesday as 28-year-old Joshua Omar Mosley, of Moss Point, was attending a divorce hearing at the Jackson County Chancery Court.

Sheriff Mike Ezell says Mosley was a bystander at the hearing involving his brother. According to sheriff deputies, Mosley argued with a woman who also attended the hearing. When a deputy intervened, Ezell says Mosley assaulted him and knocked him to the ground. The deputy sustained a head injury. He was treated and later released from Singing River Hospital.

Two other deputies stepped in and suffered minor injuries.

Mosley is being held on three counts of simple assault on a police officer, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct. It’s unknown if he has an attorney.

Information from: The Mississippi Press, http://www.gulflive.com