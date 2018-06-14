A Mississippi man faces charges for assaulting three sheriff deputies
MOSS POINT, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi man faces charges for assaulting three sheriff deputies.
The Mississippi Press reports it happened Tuesday as 28-year-old Joshua Omar Mosley, of Moss Point, was attending a divorce hearing at the Jackson County Chancery Court.
Sheriff Mike Ezell says Mosley was a bystander at the hearing involving his brother. According to sheriff deputies, Mosley argued with a woman who also attended the hearing. When a deputy intervened, Ezell says Mosley assaulted him and knocked him to the ground. The deputy sustained a head injury. He was treated and later released from Singing River Hospital.
Two other deputies stepped in and suffered minor injuries.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Ownership of 750 pound, $372 million emerald may finally be settled
- 'Dead' husband returns after Japan police send wrong body
- Witness describes death plunge of two Yosemite climbers
- Fresh seafood from U.S.? Dealer sold fishy tale at Inslee event in Washington state VIEW
- St. Paul raccoon set free after scaling 25-story tower WATCH
Mosley is being held on three counts of simple assault on a police officer, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct. It’s unknown if he has an attorney.
___
Information from: The Mississippi Press, http://www.gulflive.com