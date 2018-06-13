Morton County officials are asking boaters on the Missouri River to keep wakes from eroding the banks

MANDAN, N.D. (AP) — Morton County officials are asking boaters on the Missouri River to voluntarily keep wakes from eroding the banks.

The river level is expected to remain high throughout the summer due to higher-than-normal releases from Garrison Dam upstream.

Morton County’s Office of Emergency Management says property owners along the river are worried about erosion caused by boat wakes.

Dam releases are high because of a large amount of runoff in the river basin. The Army Corps of Engineers says May runoff into Montana’s Fort Peck and North Dakota’s Lake Sakakawea reservoirs was the second-highest on record.