LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Las Vegas police officer rushing a wounded colleague to safety, teams of officers stalking a stairwell in the search for the shooter and more pleading calls from frightened victims mark the newest release of public records from the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

Police released more officer body-camera video clips and additional redacted recordings of 911 and dispatch calls Wednesday under court order in a lawsuit by media including The Associated Press.

“I’m up to 30 victims with gunshots. Where is medical?” one officer asks dispatchers in a recording from the Oct. 1 shooting that killed 58 people and injured hundreds on the Las Vegas Strip.

A dramatic video shows Officer Brady Cook wounded in the arm and bleeding amid intense gunfire before his partner hustles him to a police car to drive him to a hospital.