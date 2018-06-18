More than 130 people have been arrested or cited by police at North Carolina's Legislative Building during six weeks of non-violent action as part of national civil rights movement seeking largely liberal-leaning demands
The last batch of arrests for the Poor People’s Campaign in North Carolina occurred Monday, when General Assembly police took away 13 demonstrators chanting in front of the Senate chamber’s doors. Legislative Police Chief Martin Brock said they would be charged with second-degree trespassing.
The campaign began in Raleigh and other state capitals May 14. About 150 people who attended Monday’s rally across from the Legislative Building heard from speakers talking about poverty, religious discrimination and immigration before going inside.
The six-week campaign reaches a climax this Saturday in Washington for a “Stand Against Poverty.”
