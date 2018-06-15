Six new exhibits and restored spaces are set to open for the first time during a day of special programming at Thomas Jefferson's Monticello

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Six new exhibits and restored spaces are set to open for the first time during a day of special programming at Thomas Jefferson’s Monticello.

The site is also hosting a gathering Saturday for descendants of families who were enslaved on the famous plantation of the nation’s third president. Monticello says in a news release that the gathering is expected to be the largest reunion of descendants of enslaved families in modern history.

The events are being held in conjunction with national Juneteenth events and to mark the conclusion of a five-year restoration initiative.

Other activities will include musical performances and a panel discussion featuring Pulitzer Prize-winning authors.