BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A southern Montana man accused of beating a 5-year-old girl to death has been charged with deliberate homicide and aggravated assault.

The Billings Gazette reports 34-year-old Bridger Boyd was charged in Big Horn County District Court after the girl died Monday.

Boyd and his wife brought the unresponsive girl to a hospital Monday morning, and investigators say he acknowledged slamming the child’s head against the wall and striking her with his fists several days earlier at their home near Busby.

The couple had several foster children in their care. All of the children have been removed from the household.

Boyd was arrested in Billings on Tuesday and is being held in the Yellowstone County jail on $1 million bail. Booking documents do not indicate if he has hired an attorney.

