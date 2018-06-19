The Montana Supreme Court on Tuesday denied a request by the Montana Mining Association to toss out a proposed ballot initiative that association officials say would threaten the future of mining in the state

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — The Montana Supreme Court on Tuesday denied a request by the Montana Mining Association to toss out a proposed ballot initiative that association officials say would threaten the future of mining in the state.

That means sponsors can continue to collect the 25,468 voter signatures needed to place the initiative on the Nov. 6 ballot. The deadline is Friday to turn those signatures in to election officials.

The initiative would require all future mines to submit reclamation plans that don’t require the perpetual cleanup of polluted water after the mines close. Montana environmental officials would be required to reject any mining permit application that did not have such a reclamation plan.

The sponsors say the measure is needed after taxpayers have had to pay for past cleanups when closed mines continued to pollute state waterways.

The mining association says the initiative is vague and would allow environmental activists to sue to block any mines from opening in Montana. It asked the state Supreme Court to toss the initiative on a technical claim that the measure’s effective date conflicts with state law.

But the Supreme Court, in a 5-0 opinion, upheld Attorney General Tim Fox’s finding that the initiative is legally sufficient to place on the ballot. The justices wrote that the mining association’s argument falls outside of the scope of Fox’s pre-election review.

Rejected by the Supreme Court, opponents of the initiative plan to launch a public campaign to defeat the measure Wednesday in the mining town of Butte.