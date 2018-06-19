Authorities: Mississippi woman charged with second-degree murder in death of infant son left in a hot car parked outside her home

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi woman has been charged with second-degree murder after authorities say her infant son was left for an unknown amount of time in a hot car parked outside her home.

Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell announced that charge Tuesday against 28-year-old Elizabeth Barhonovich, of Vancleave. An initial court hearing is scheduled Wednesday.

News outlets report that the child was discovered in the car June 14. Officials say preliminary autopsy results show the manner of death for the 10-month-old boy is consistent with hyperthermia, or elevated body temperature.

Barhonovich is being held without bond at the Jackson County Adult Detention Center.

It was unknown if she has an attorney who could speak on her behalf.