CHISINAU, Moldova (AP) — A Moldovan court is examining an appeal submitted by a pro-European politician elected mayor of Chisinau, the capital of Moldova, after it invalidated the ballot.
The Appeals Court said late Wednesday that it voided the June 3 ballot because both candidates had addressed voters on social media after the official end of the campaign. The court decided that this had impacted the result.
Andrei Nastase, a prosecutor who opposes local oligarchs and pro-Russian policies in this former Soviet republic, won 52.5 percent of votes, defeating Socialist Ion Ceban, who called for closer relations with Moscow. Turnout was about 39 percent.
The court will deliberate Thursday on Nastase’s appeal, who called the ruling politically motivated.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- In reversal, Trump orders halt to his family separation rule WATCH
- More outbreaks of foodborne illnesses: Here’s what you need to know
- Maddow breaks down reading AP story on 'tender age' shelters
- Trump administration pulls US out of UN human rights council
- At least 3 "tender age" shelters set up for child migrants VIEW
Thousands demonstrated against the ruling, and say they will resume their protest Thursday.