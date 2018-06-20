A Moldovan court has invalidated the election victory of a pro-European candidate to the post of mayor of the Moldovan capital
CHISINAU, Moldova (AP) — A Moldovan court has invalidated the election victory of a pro-European candidate to the post of mayor of the Moldovan capital.
The Chisinau Court ruled late Tuesday that Andrei Nastase was not the winner of the June 3 vote, without providing a reason. On Wednesday Nastase submitted an appeal, claiming the ruling was politically motivated.
Analysts speculated he may have broken election rules by addressing voters after the end of the permitted campaigning period.
Nastase, a prosecutor who opposes local oligarchs and pro-Russian policy in this former Soviet republic, won 52.5 percent of votes, defeating Socialist Ion Ceban who called for closer relations with Moscow.
Nastase, 42, was one of the organizers of large-scale anti-corruption protests in 2015 after the disappearance of 1 billion dollars from the Moldovan banking system.