Moderate flooding continues Wednesday along Montana's Rocky Mountain Front

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Moderate flooding continues along Montana’s Rocky Mountain Front and rain forecast this week could cause some additional problems.

Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Capt. Brent Colbert says floodwaters were subsiding some in the town of Augusta on Wednesday, but the roads to town remained closed.

A stretch of Montana Highway 200 from its junction with Secondary 279 to Simms was closed due to failing culverts. Secondary Highway 21 between Augusta and Sun River was closed after a bridge washed out and U.S. Highway 287 was closed north and south of Augusta due to water over the road.

The National Weather Service says thunderstorms and rain forecast through the weekend could exacerbate conditions, including flooding along the Sun River east of Augusta. The Missouri River between Cascade and Great Falls was forecast to reach minor flood stage later Wednesday.