Officials are reopening four wildlife management areas in the Mississippi Delta as floodwaters finally recede
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Officials are reopening four wildlife management areas in the Mississippi Delta as floodwaters finally recede.
The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks said Monday that public can resume using four such wildlife management areas — Mahannah, Riverfront, Shipland, and Twin Oaks.
The four areas encompass more than 23,000 acres (9,000 hectares) of mostly hardwood forests in Bolivar, Issaquena, Sharkey and Warren counties.
All four were closed March 1 because of seasonal flooding along the Mississippi River and its tributaries, following heavy rainfall.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- 'Unfair and unconstitutional': Outrage over detained migrant children intensifies
- Witness describes death plunge of two Yosemite climbers
- Staff cuts at federal prisons have teachers, nurses guarding inmates
- 'Jeopardy!' winner could get prison for sneaking into emails
- Trump defiant as crisis grows over family separation at the border
Mississippi has dozens of wildlife management areas statewide.