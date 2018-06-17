Authorities have recovered the body of a man who went missing in a northern Colorado lake

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Authorities have recovered the body of a man who went missing in a northern Colorado lake.

Steamboat Today reports 64-year-old David Bass, of Hutchinson, Kansas, was with another man on the shore of Steamboat Lake trying to fix a problem with their boat’s trolling motor Friday afternoon. The boat drifted away, and Bass swam after it before disappearing under the surface.

Routt County Coroner Rob Ryg says, “We don’t really know a lot about why he went down.”

Bass’ body was recovered just after midnight early Saturday morning, and an autopsy is scheduled for Monday.

