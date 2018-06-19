Authorities say they've recovered the body of a missing boater at a Florida lake

LAKELAND, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say they’ve recovered the body of a missing boater at a Florida lake.

A Polk County Sheriff’s Office news release says 34-year-old Charles Stewart’s body was found early Monday afternoon in Scott Lake in Lakeland. The body was about approximately 150 yards from a dock in 10 feet of water.

Officials say Stewart had been reported missing by his girlfriend. She told deputies their two-person kayak began taking on water and capsized early Monday morning. They did not take life-jackets with them.