PUEBLO, Colo. (AP) — A Minor League Baseball team is moving to Colorado from Utah.

The Pueblo Chieftain reports the owner of Utah’s Orem Owlz announced Wednesday that he will move his team to Pueblo. The team is an affiliate with the Los Angeles Angels.

Jeff Katofsky says the team will be renamed the Pueblo Owlz and debut in June 2020.

Katofsky says his team’s lease in Utah was up and he saw an opportunity to start a youth program in Pueblo. He wasn’t taking his team anywhere without the youth program aspect of Pueblo County’s Youth Entertainment and Sports project.

The plan includes construction of a $25 million multi-purpose stadium and six new baseball fields at the Runyon Sports Complex. Details on the stadium’s location are not been finalized.

The project also calls for the construction of three hotels.

___

Information from: The Pueblo Chieftain, http://www.chieftain.com