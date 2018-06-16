Authorities say a Minnesota man has drowned trying to save his 7-year-old niece at Lake Red Rock at the Des Moines River in central Iowa
PELLA, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say a Minnesota man has drowned trying to save his 7-year-old niece at Lake Red Rock at the Des Moines River in central Iowa.
Des Moines television station KCCI reports that the incident happened around 3 p.m. Friday.
Authorities say the girl had been playing on the water’s edge and ventured into deeper water. Her uncle, 42-year-old Cha Charles Lee, of St. Paul, tried to help the girl, but also went under the water.
Officials say a boater pulled the girl to safety and was able to resuscitate her. She was taken to Blank Children’s Hospital in Des Moines in stable condition.
A Pleasantville dive team found Lee’s body about 20 yards away after a two-hour search.
