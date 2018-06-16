A Milwaukee man is accused of firing a gun while he was seated in the back of a squad car

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A Milwaukee man is accused of firing a gun while he was seated in the back of a squad car.

Thirty-one-year-old Marquel Hinkle is charged with carrying a concealed weapon and endangering safety by use of a dangerous weapon.

Police say Hinkle was placed in the squad Tuesday when officers were investigating a report of shots fired at a vehicle. Officers were checking out the scene when they heard a loud bang from the car. Police found a single bullet hole in the floor of the back seat.

Authorities say Hinkle told police he forgot he had the pistol. He said he took it out of the right side of his waistband and was putting in on the floor when it accidentally went off.