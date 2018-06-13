A Milford man convicted of setting his wife on fire has been sentenced to up to six years in prison

SEWARD, Neb. (AP) — A Milford man convicted of setting his wife on fire has been sentenced to up to six years in prison.

Radio station KRVN reports that 37-year-old Jeremy Koch was ordered Tuesday in Seward County Court to serve a minimum of three years. Koch had pleaded no contest to first-degree assault in an agreement with prosecutors that saw three other counts dropped.

Officers say Koch sprayed his wife with aerosol brake fluid and lit her on fire Jan. 10 following an argument at their rural Milford home. She was treated for burns at an area hospital.

