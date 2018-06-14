State wildlife policymakers are considering new regulations intended to stop the spread of deadly chronic wasting disease among Michigan's deer

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — State wildlife policymakers are considering new regulations intended to stop the spread of deadly chronic wasting disease among Michigan’s deer.

The Department of Natural Resources presented its recommendations Thursday to the Natural Resources Commission, an appointed panel that sets hunting rules.

The commission is expected to act on the proposals at a later meeting, perhaps in July or August. Members listened to public comments Thursday.

Deer carrying the disease have been found in Clinton, Ingham, Ionia, Kent and Montcalm counties.

Among the proposals are limits on use of deer urine as an attractant and cover scent, a ban on baiting deer with feed piles in the Lower Peninsula and expansion of a deer management zone to 13 counties.

Also recommended is expanded hunting of antlerless deer in the management zone.