LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A federal agency has approved $1.25 million in funding to help Michigan improve its shooting ranges.
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service authorized the funding over a five-year period under a program that levies an excise tax on the sale of firearms, ammunition, archery equipment and hunting licenses.
It supports wildlife management, habitat improvement and hunter education in addition to shooting ranges.
Ranges chosen to receive the funding must provide a 25 percent match.
Grants have been awarded to Michigan Technological University in Houghton for its indoor shooting range and the Ogemaw Hills Sportsmen Association for development of an archery park in West Branch.