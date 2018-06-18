A Colorado humane society group says food laced with rat poison has been found in several yards in a southeast Fort Collins neighborhood

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — A Colorado humane society group says food laced with rat poison has been found in several yards in a southeast Fort Collins neighborhood.

The Coloradoan reports that the Larimer Humane Society says it has received several reports of suspicious food items found in yards in the Fossil Lake Ranch neighborhood.

Fort Collins police officer Dustin Weir says police responded to one report of suspicious meatballs found in the yard of a home on June 9.

The group’s community outreach manager, Kaylene Weingardt, says no animals have been harmed yet.

