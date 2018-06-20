Voters are getting their last chance to compare side-by-side the Republicans vying for South Carolina's gubernatorial nomination

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Voters are getting their last chance to compare side-by-side the Republicans vying for South Carolina’s gubernatorial nomination.

Gov. Henry McMaster and Greenville businessman John Warren meet for a debate Wednesday night at the Newberry Opera House.

McMaster was the top vote getter in the June 12 primary but fell short of the 50 percent needed to avoid a runoff. Warren got 28 percent, then snagged endorsements from the third- and fourth-place finishers, former state public health chief Catherine Templeton and Lt. Gov. Kevin Bryant.

President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence are set to make campaign visits for McMaster in the coming days, while Warren is welcoming Phil Robertson of Duck Dynasty fame. The winner of the June 26 GOP runoff faces Democratic state Rep. James Smith in November.