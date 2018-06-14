A Maine mayor who narrowly survived a recall effort in the wake of a tweet making fun of a Parkland, Florida, high school shooting survivor says he deserves an apology from his critics.
WATERVILLE, Maine (AP) — A Maine mayor who narrowly survived a recall effort in the wake of a tweet making fun of a Parkland, Florida, high school shooting survivor says he deserves an apology from his critics.
The attempt to recall Waterville Mayor Nick Isgro failed on Tuesday. He has been a source of controversy in Maine since April, when he posted a tweet that said “Eat it, Hogg” in reference to outspoken shooting survivor David Hogg.
Isgro says people involved in the recall effort should apologize to him and reimburse the city for election costs. The Morning Sentinel reports the bid to recall Isgro failed by 91 votes.
Isgro posted on Facebook that city councilors and others who supported the recall “sowed division instead of cooperation.”
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Ownership of 750 pound, $372 million emerald may finally be settled
- 'Dead' husband returns after Japan police send wrong body
- Fresh seafood from U.S.? Dealer sold fishy tale at Inslee event in Washington state VIEW
- Witness describes death plunge of two Yosemite climbers
- St. Paul raccoon set free after scaling 25-story tower WATCH